Frances Lucile O’Bryan, 95, of Owensboro, passed away Tuesday, Mar. 21, 2023, at Creekwood Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Russellville. She was born Mar. 21, 1928, in Daviess County to the late Dola and Lena Mae Jones. Frances had been a homemaker and was a member of First Baptist Church. She had volunteered at Owensboro-Daviess Co. Hospital for many years and she loved her dog Mollie very much.
She was also preceded in death by her husband, Hugh Murray O’Bryan, in 2012, and seven brothers and sisters.
Surviving are her son, Wayne O’Bryan and wife, Jennifer, of Lewisport; a granddaughter, Mallorie Stroup of Owensboro; three great-grandchildren, Jaylon Roberts and Maggie and Stetson Stroup; a sister, Sandra Bowman of Owensboro; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Funeral arrangements will be private.
Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Hancock County Animal Shelter, 305 Bob Gibbs Road, Hawesville, KY 42348.
Messages and condolences to the family can be shared at www.glenncares.com.
