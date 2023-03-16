Frances Lucille Fendel, 76, of Owensboro, passed away Tuesday, Mar. 14, 2023, at home surrounded by her loved ones. She was born Aug. 14, 1946, to Frank and Lucille Ward. Frances made her career in banking. She was a beloved wife, mother, and grandmother who will be deeply missed.
She was preceded in death by her parents and six siblings.
Left to cherish her memory is her husband, Maxwell Fendel; daughters, Michelle Fendel, Jennifer Fendel, and Lori Higgins; grandson, Nick Givishvili; brothers, Roger (Ann) Ward and Jerry Ward; sister, Alice Moore; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to Hospice of Western Kentucky, c/o Hospice and Palliative Care of Western Kentucky at 3419 Wathens Crossing, Owensboro, KY 42301.
Funeral arrangements will be private.
Care entrusted to Cardinal Cremation Society.
Commented