Frances M. Carrico, 83, of Maceo, died Wednesday, Oct. 10, 2019, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital from injuries suffered in an automobile accident. Frances was born July 21, 1936, in Daviess County to the late Robert Lee and Lula Frances Willett Poole. She was a member of Maceo Baptist Church and enjoyed her dogs, her goldfish pond and riding her golf cart. She was preceded in death by two husbands, Gene Roberts and Eddie Carrico.
Survivors include two sons, Ricky (Becky) Roberts and Stacey (Janet) Roberts; and a granddaughter, Madalyn Roberts.
Services are 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, at Gibson & Son Funeral Home, Lewisport, with entombment following at Owensboro Memorial Gardens. Frances's family will greet friends from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday and from 9 a.m. until service time Saturday. Online condolences may be left for Frances's family at www.gibsonandsonfh.com.
