Frances Marie Payne, 92, of Philpot, died at the Hermitage Nursing Home in Owensboro on Oct. 6, 2019, surrounded by her family. She was born on July 11, 1927, in Daviess County to the late Henry Lewis and Mary Effie Bowlds Wathen. Frances was a loving wife, mother and homemaker. She was a member of St. Lawrence Catholic Church. She sang in the choir and loved to put fresh flowers in church every Sunday in her younger days. She loved sewing, raising flowers and being around her grandkids.
Frances was preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, James Drury Payne in 2013 and a granddaughter, Misty Ann Ward in 1992; her siblings, Jim, Gerald, Russell and Floyd Wathen, Elizabeth Carrico, Gertrude Hamilton and Delphine Payne.
Frances is survived by her daughters, Mary Faye Boarman (Mickey) and Anna Mae Buck (Dennis); grandchildren Shelly, Mickey Jr., Emily, Brian, Jason and Deanna; great-grandchildren Jacob, Josie, Jalyn, Elijah, Josiah, Alison, Eli, Avery, Jemma and Jada; and great-great-grandchildren Jase, Rylan Kay, Gannon, Keelie and several nieces and nephews.
The family would like to extend special thanks to Jessica at the Hermitage.
A funeral Mass will be said at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 10, at St. Lawrence Catholic Church in Philpot, with burial following at St. Lawrence Cemetery. Visitation will be at the church from 9 to 11 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 10.
The family requests expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to the Hermitage.
Online condolences may be left at www.cecilfuneralhome.com.
Commented