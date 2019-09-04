BEAVER DAM -- Frances Marie Southard, 80, of Beaver Dam, died Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019, at Ohio County Hospital. Frances was born in Ohio County to the late Oscar and Mary Baize Phelps. She was self-employed at Candy & Cake Supply/Melissa's Bridal. Frances was a member of Cool Springs Baptist Church, Taylortown Homemakers, Ohio County Chamber of Commerce and she was a Kentucky Colonel. Frances will best be remembered by inviting you to her table. To make a list of who all she served meals to in Ohio County would be too immense. To make a list of who she didn't would be shorter. People would actually ask "who is catering" before they would commit to attend.
Survivors include her husband of 63 years, Jimmie Southard; two sons, Donald Southard and Mike Southard, both of Beaver Dam; two brothers, William "Barney" Phelps of Beaver Dam and Jack Phelps of Henderson; a sister, Martha Frakes of Dunnellon, Florida; seven grandchildren, Bobbi Jo (Robert) Fulcher of Russellville, Casie Hopkins of Springfield, Tennessee, Chelsea (Chase) Rusher of Fordsville, Shelby Southard (Blake Boone) of Hartford and Melanie Southard, Emmilee Southard and Keller Southard, all of Beaver Dam; and seven great-grandchildren, Rylie, Beau, Remi, Brooke, Kaylee, Annalee and Chandler.
Services are 11 a.m. Friday at Bevil Bros. Funeral Home in Beaver Dam with Brother Jerry Alexander, Brother Greg Hillard and Brother Mike Conley officiating. Burial will be in Slaty Creek Cemetery. Visitation will be from 3 to 8 p.m. Thursday and from 9 a.m. to funeral time Friday at the funeral home.
The family requests expressions of sympathy take the form of contributions to Cool Springs Baptist Church or Slaty Creek Cemetery. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home. Condolences may be sent to bevilbrosfuneralhomes.com.
