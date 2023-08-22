Frances P. Wickham, 90, of Owensboro, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2023, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. The Hartford native was born Sept. 14, 1932, to the late Roy Phalen and Maudie Alice Gray Phalen. Frances served honorably in the U.S. Marine Corps during the Korean War after which she worked for Rockwell International in Newport Beach, California, and she earned her engineering technician certification. She retired from there in 1995 after 25 years and moved back to Kentucky. She secured employment at Hancock Fabrics and worked there for 12 years before retiring for the second time. Francis was an avid reader and enjoyed sewing and going to the beach.
In addition to her parents, Frances also was preceded in death by her sons, Anthony Murphy in 1959 and Patrick Murphy in 2020; daughter, Catherine Howard in 2022; stepfather, Ralph Pridgen; and grandsons, Peter and Daniel Weaver.
She is survived by six children, Rosemary Murphy, Christopher Murphy, and Mark Murphy all of Reed, David Murphy of Owensboro, Michael Murphy also of Reed, and Sharon Petit (Michael) of Irvine, California; sisters, Sherlie Boyd and Carol Hamilton (Larry); brother, Roy Phalen (Ellen); 16 grandchildren; 27 great-grandchildren; one great-great grandchild; along with numerous nieces and nephews.
The family will hold a private graveside service at a later date.
