Frances Roberts Wilson, 89, of Owensboro, died Wednesday, June 15, 2022, at Hermitage Care and Rehabilitation Center. She was born May 17, 1933, in Whitesville to the late Rosa Lee Roberts and Robert L. Roberts. Frances retired from General Electric and had worked at Levinson’s. She was an active member of Glenville Baptist Church. She enjoyed sewing, camping, playing Bunco, and spending time with her family.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, Richard Lawson Wilson; daughter, Belinda Guinn; son-in-law, Doug Guinn; a sister, Dottie Evans; and brothers, Marvin Roberts and Tommie Roberts.
Survivors include a son, Steve Wilson (Paula) of Owensboro; grandchildren, Lawson Wilson (Dusti) and Katie Wilson both of Owensboro and Nathan Guinn of Beaver Dam; and great-grandchildren, Jordyn, Hannah and Cheyanne.
The graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, June 20, 2022, at Glenville Baptist Church Cemetery.
James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to Hospice of Western Kentucky, 3419 Wathen’s Crossing, Owensboro, KY 42301.
Online messages of condolence may be made at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
