BEAVER DAM — Frances S. Frazier, 94, of Beaver Dam, passed away Monday, May 11, 2020, at Signature of Hartford. She was born Dec. 11, 1925, in McLean County, to the late John Owen Simpson and Lula Colburn Simpson. Mrs. Frazier retired from General Electric and was a member of Ridgecrest Baptist Church.
Aside from her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Wayman Frazier; two brothers, Tom Simpson and George Simpson and one sister, Sarah Catherine Goatee.
She leaves behind to treasure many memories, two children, Stanley (Nelda) Frazier, of Beaver Dam and Lula Frazier Bolen, of Lebanon; four grandchildren, Michael (Wanda) Frazier, of Owensboro, Jasper Paul Frazier, of Beaver Dam, Stacey Ball (Michael) Roetting, of Lebanon and David Andrew “Andy” (Sandy) Ball, of Utica; six great-grandchildren, Douglas Nieznany, of Lebanon, Sierra Nieznany Jewell, of Lebanon, James Dwight Frazier, of Beaver Dam, Destina Jade Frazier, of Beaver Dam, Taylor Joy Ball of Utica and Jessi Lynn Ball, of Utica; one great-great-granddaughter, Zofia Nieznany, of Lebanon; and one sister, Imogene Hareld, of Owensboro.
In compliance with health and public safety directives, private services will be held. Burial will be in Sunnyside Cemetery in Beaver Dam with the Rev. Alton Crowe officiating. William L. Danks Funeral Home in Beaver Dam, Kentucky has been entrusted with the arrangements.
