Frances (Tommie) Thomasine Clouse, 89, of St. Joseph, passed away peacefully on Friday at her home surrounded by her family who loved her dearly. Frances was born on Feb. 17, 1932, in Knottsville to the late Mark and Jennie Vee Roberts Mattingly. She was a devout member of St. Alphonsus Catholic Church all of her married life. In her early years of life, she began her journey of caring for others by helping relatives care for their children in times of need. She also enjoyed watching University of Kentucky (UK) Basketball with her handsome husband, Frank. She especially enjoyed the many family gatherings with all of her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren. Mom took great pride in raising her family. Along with her husband, Frank, she instilled many great values of family, faith, kindness, love for the rosary and a strong work ethic. She was a wonderful person who touched the lives of many people and was revered as a kind and loving person who was always willing to help others. She was passionate about helping anyone in need and gave of herself often. Mom had an unwavering devotion to the Rosary with her husband of 59 years. Mom loved having her family to visit on a daily basis and always made sure there was a meal made with love. Mom also watched and cared for many of her grandchildren and these grandchildren cherish those memories still today. She will be sadly missed by all.
We love you Mom and know you are enjoying a glorious reunion with Dad in Heaven.
She is survived by her nine children, Mike (Audrey) Clouse, Ronnie (Marion) Clouse, Kenny (Marcia) Clouse, Elaine (Terry) Foster, Kim Howard, Donna (David) Riney, all of Owensboro, Paul (Esther) Clouse of Madisonville; Bill (Vicki) Clouse of Calhoun, Barry (Elaine) Clouse of Hartford; 28 grandchildren, 32 great-grandchildren; 10 great-great-grandchildren; three sisters, Mary Anna Blandford, Lillian Haynes, Theresa Clouse; brother, William Mattingly; sisters-in-law, Mamie (Ralph) McDaniel, Rose (Craig) Mauzy; Betty Clouse, Cecilia Clouse and Rosemary Mattingly; a special grandson, Andrew Hunt; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Mom is preceded in death by her loving husband, Francis Lejune Clouse; brothers, Gerald Mattingly, Jospeh Rafeal Mattingly; sister, Rita Wesly; and parents, Mark and Jennie Vee Mattingly.
Services will be 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 18 at St. Alphonsus Catholic Church. Burial will follow in St. Alphonsus Cemetery. Visitation will be held at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory for family only 2 to 8 p.m. Prayers will be held in the chapel of the funeral home on Friday at 6 p.m. A walk-through visitation will be open to the public from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. on Saturday at St. Alphonsus Catholic Church.
The family has asked that friends and family who wish to visit to please wear a mask.
Expressions of Sympathy may take the form of memorial contributions to St. Alphonsus Building Fund, 7325 KY 500 Owensboro, KY 42301; St. Jude’s Children Research Hospital. Envelopes will be available.
Expressions of Sympathy may take the form of memorial contributions to St. Alphonsus Building Fund, 7325 KY 500 Owensboro, KY 42301; St. Jude's Children Research Hospital. Envelopes will be available.
