HAWESVILLE — Frances W. Storm, 99, of Hawesville, was called home to her Heavenly mansion Thursday, August 25, 2022, at her home under the care of Hospice of Western Kentucky. She was born October 26, 1922, in Hawesville to the late Albert and Frances Warner Powers. Frances was a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church and was a cook at the Kozy Kitchen and Riverview Restaurant for many years. Frances was a caring and loving person, enjoyed time with her family, and also enjoyed needlepoint.
She was preceded in death by her husbands, Jim Wheatley and Kenneth Storm; son, Rodney Wheatley; infant daughter, Roberta Frances Wheatley; brothers, Billy Powers and Chester Powers; and grandson, James Jared Wheatley.
Survivors include her daughter, Sherry (Randy) Ramsey; son, Gary (Linda) Wheatley; grandchildren, Aaron Wheatley, Angela Wheatley, Tommy Wheatley, Tammi Davis, Tonya Sheets, Steve Hyde, Shalane Adkins, and Debra Rust; and many great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren, along with many nieces and nephews.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, August 29, 2022, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, with Father Terry Devine officiating. Burial will follow in Mt. Calvary Cemetery in Hawesville. Frances’s family will be greeting friends from 3 to 6 p.m. Sunday at Gibson & Son Funeral Home, Hawesville Chapel, and from 9 a.m. until the time of the service Monday at the church.
Memorial contributions may be made to Immaculate Conception or Hospice of Western Kentucky.
