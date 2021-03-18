CENTRAL CITY — Francis Alexander Gregory Jr., 83, of Central City, died at 3:38 a.m. Tuesday, March 16, 2021, under the care of Hospice of Western Kentucky. Mr. Gregory was born Sept. 1, 1937, in Muhlenberg County. He was a retired coal miner and of the Pentecostal faith. He was also a U.S. Army veteran.
He was preceded in death by his daughter, Zanda Rose; parents Francis and Glaydes Gregory Sr.; and sister Rose Dukes.
He is survived by his wife, Sue Gregory; grandchildren Tiffany Byrne, Jerry (Faith) Hayes and Sara Rose; great-grandchildren Kaitlyn Byrne, Chloe Byrne, Kason Fields, Parker Fields, Connor Routledge and Harper Richardson; brothers G.H. Gregory, Tommy Gregory and Teddy Gregory; and sisters Marilyn Gregory, Vonda King and Geneva Dukes.
Services will be 10 a.m. Friday at Tucker Funeral Home in Central City with Bro. Floyd Steele officiating. Burial will be in Rose Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be after 5 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
Family and friends are asked to wear a face covering, in accordance with the governor’s mandate. In compliance with health and public safety directives, capacity will be limited in accordance with state guidelines.
