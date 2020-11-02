GREENVILLE — Francis Alicetine Lee, 82, of Greenville, passed away on her birthday, Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020, at 10 p.m. at Muhlenberg Community Hospital Long Term Care. Mrs. Lee was born on Oct. 31, 1938, in Adairville, the daughter of Bernard and Ora Allison.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Claude Lee and a sister, Regina Locke.
Survivors include her loving son, Mike (JoAnn) Sweeney, of Greenville; one daughter, Anita (Tommy) Wilkerson, of Greenville; one stepdaughter, Susie Russell, of Henderson; one stepson, Lonnie Lee, of Texas; sisters, Wanda (Bill) Armstrong, Wilma Freels, Margaret (Paul) Johnson, Bernadean (Larry) Thomas, Brona Deason; three grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren.
Graveside service will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, at 11 a.m. from Woodland Cemetery by Reverend Gaithel Jenkins. Visitation will be private. Gary’s Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Family and friends who are attending the graveside services are asked to wear a face mask for the safety of all those in attendance, in accordance with the governor’s mandate. In compliance with the health and public safety directives, capacity will be limited in accordance with state guidelines.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions, in her memory, to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
Online condolences to the family may be made at www.garysfuneralhome.net.
Commented