GREENVILLE — Francis Alicetine Lee, 82, of Greenville, passed away on her birthday at 10 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020, at Muhlenberg Community Hospital Long Term Care. Mrs. Lee was born Oct. 31, 1938, in Adairville, the daughter of Bernard and Ora Allison.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Claude Lee; and a sister, Regina Locke.
Alicetine is survived by her loving son, Mike (JoAnn) Sweeney of Greenville; one daughter, Anita (Tommy) Wilkerson of Greenville; one stepdaughter, Susie Russell of Henderson; one stepson, Lonnie Lee of Texas; sisters Wanda (Bill) Armstrong, Wilma Freels, Margaret (Paul) Johnson, Bernadean (Larry) Thomas and Brona Hendrix; three grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren
A graveside service was held Tuesday at Woodland Cemetery by the Rev. Gaithel Jenkins. Visitation was private. Gary’s Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. Online condolences to the family may be made at www.garysfuneralhome.net.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions in her memory to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
Commented