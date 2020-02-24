KNOTTSVILLE — Francis Allen Payne left this life on Earth on Feb. 21, 2020, surrounded by his family. He was born June 26, 1942. To quote a famous saying, “he is free at last,” free from the pain and suffering he endured for over 25 years due to health issues, plus battling cancer in his later years. Anyone who knew him would say, he was a man who never gave up even if he had to lay down on the ground to work, as he did many times as he did his yard work, which he loved and would do so until his body had enough. He graduated from St. William High School and had an associate’s degree in business. He was a U.S. Navy veteran who served two tours in Vietnam in which he came in contact with agent orange which caused most of his medical issues.
The two most important things in his life were his family and faith. He was a member of St. William Catholic Church. He was preceded in death by his parents, Sylvester (Beck) and Cora Payne of Knottsville; a brother, Truman Payne; three sisters, Delores Hockman, Beulah Carrico and Wanda Jean Payne Williams; and three siblings who died shortly after birth.
He is survived by his wife, Becky, of 59 years; three children, David Payne, Doug (Amee) Payne and Cathy (Charles) McCarthy; two brothers, David Joe (Pat) Payne and Larry (Gennie) Payne; a sister, Linda (Greg) Johnson; nine grandchildren, Logan (Cassie) Payne, Brodie, Nathan, Wyatt and Sarah Payne, Rhiannon Holinde, Isabella McCarthy, Azriel and Abigayle Payne; along with several nieces and nephews.
Services will be 10 a.m. Tuesday at St. William Catholic Church and burial at St. William Cemetery with military honors. Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Monday at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory and from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. Tuesday at the church. Prayers will be said at 6 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, please make your donations to St. Jude’s Children Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society, c/o the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123.
In lieu of flowers, please make your donations to St. Jude's Children Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society, c/o the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123.
