FORDSVILLE — Francis Clifton Banks, 93, of Fordsville, died Friday, November 19, 2021, at his home. He attended Easton Methodist Church. Mr. Banks was inducted into the Hancock County High School Hall of Fame in 2016 and his accomplishments include: 1948 graduate of Lewisport High School; Hawesville High School teacher from 1955-1961; Hancock County High School guidance/supervisor of instruction from 1961-1965; principal at Hancock County High School from 1965-1975; superintendent of Hancock County Schools from 1975-1985; board member for Hancock County Schools from 1989-1997; associates degree from Lindsey Wilson 1951; bachelor’s degree from Murray State 1956; and master’s degree from Western Kentucky University 1961.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Francis Clifton Banks Sr. and Mary E. Banks; his wife of 62 years, Ellen Mason Banks; and three brothers, Russell Banks, W.B. Banks and James Lloyd Banks.
He is survived by his daughter, Gabrielle Banks of Fordsville.
Services are 1 p.m. Tuesday at Geary Funeral Home in Fordsville with burial in Newton Springs Cemetery. Visitation will be 3 to 8 p.m. Monday and after 9 a.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to Newton Springs Cemetery. Condolences may be made at www.gearycares.com.
