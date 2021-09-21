Francis Cyrile Hardesty, 81, of Owensboro died and entered heaven on September 18, 2021. He celebrated life through Jesus Christ with his wife, Martha Roberts Hardesty for 60 years. His joy came from his daughter, Lisa Hardesty Alatorre, son-in-law, Luis Alatorre and his granddaughter, Sofia Alatorre from Houston, Texas. He was greeted into heaven by his granddaughter, Amber Nicole Alatorre.
Frank was born February 8, 1940 in Whitesville, to Samuel Alphonsus Hardesty and Della Agnes Boarman. He was the eighth of 10 siblings.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Dorothy Hardesty Mattingly; brothers, Norman, Gerald and Thomas Fabian Hardesty.
Frank is also survived by his sister, Emma Lee Fulkerson, of Utica; brothers, Clifford, of Louisville, Kenneth, George Emil and Victor Hardesty, of Owensboro.
Frank was a dedicated member of Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church for 60 years. After he retired he attended daily mass, gave out the rosary and was a Eucharistic Minister. He was a member of Saint Vincent de Paul, worked at the church picnic and for the last 5 years he served as the Grand Knight and was a 4th degree of Knights of Columbus 817 where he has been a member since he was 20 years old. Frank was a Kentucky Colonel, attended Kentucky Wesleyan College and graduated from Saint Mary of the Woods Catholic School.
Besides his church and family, Frank loved playing golf. After he retired, he and his brother, Kenny played golf every Monday.
He will be greatly remembered for all of his volunteer work and helping others.
A funeral mass will be at Noon on Wednesday, September 22, 2021 at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Wednesday at the church. Burial will be in Resurrection Cemetery. James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory is in charge of arrangements. The mass will be livestreamed at the Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church Facebook page.
Expression of Sympathy may take the form of Contribution to Knights of Columbus 817 or Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church.
Online messages of condolence may be made at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
Commented