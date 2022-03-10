SACRAMENTO — Francis Dee Miller, 47, of Sacramento, Kentucky went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, March 5, 2022, in Owensboro. Francis Dee Miller was born December 12, 1974, in Owensboro, Kentucky to Roy Sheets “Mike” and Wanda Louise Jewell Abney and was married to Dennis Eugene Miller on November 12, 1993. Francis was a homemaker and loved to fish, camp out, ride four-wheelers, go mudding, travel, and watch movies. She also loved both animals and flowers.
Francis was preceded in death by her father, Roy “Mike” Abney; by a brother, Buddy Lynn Abney; and by a step-sister, Melissa Kaye Arnold.
Survivors include her husband of 28 years, Dennis Miller; a daughter, Kelsey Miller of Rockport, Indiana; a son, Stephen “Bubby” Hill of Island; her mother, Wanda Arnold (Lyndel, Sr.) of Sacramento; her stepmother, Carolynn Abney of Louisville; her grandmother, Hazel Jewell of Owensboro; 4 grandchildren; two brothers, Stephen Arnold of Sacramento and Lyndel Arnold, Jr. (Alisha Mattingly) of Owensboro; two sisters, Kathy Norris (Reggie) and Amanda Arnold both of Sacramento; a stepbrother, Tim Arnold of Utica; aunts and uncles, Patricia Taylor of Livermore, Melva Morris, Ricky Carter (Betty) both of Calhoun, and Mary Lou Underwood (Glenn) of Sacramento; several cousins and many friends.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Friday at Muster Funeral Homes, Calhoun Chapel with the Rev. Jim Midkiff officiating. Burial will be in the Pleasant Hill Cemetery in Elba. Friends may visit Francis’ family from
11:30 a.m. until 2 p.m. Friday at Musters in Calhoun.
Francis’ services will be streamed live on www.musterfuneralhomes.com at 2 p.m. Friday.
The Francis Dee Miller family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to Francis Dee Miller, Memorial Fund; C/O Muster Funeral Homes; P.O. Box 160; Calhoun, Kentucky 42327.
