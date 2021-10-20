Francis Eugene “Gene” Gilmore, 84, of Philpot, died Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021. He was born Sept. 14, 1937, in Daviess County to the late Jess and Virgie Coomes Gilmore. Gene retired from Thompson Homes and was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force. He loved his family and spending time with his grandkids and great-grandkids.
In addition to his parents, Gene was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Alice Wathen Gilmore; and his siblings, Thurman, Edward and Dennis Gilmore, Ann Crabtree, Mary C. Terry and Jeanene Terry.
Gene is survived by his children, Mike Gilmore, Cindy Gilmore and Debbie (David) Rudd; four grandchildren, Crystal Harris (Jordan Howard), Haley (Logan) Eitel, Michael (Brittany) Gilmore and Matthew Gilmore (Madison Roberts); nine great-grandchildren, Madison Harris, Aiden, Beckham, Clio and Lily Eitel, Jack and Warren Gilmore and Hudson and Brantly Gilmore; a brother, Eldon Gilmore; and several nieces and nephews.
Services will be 2 p.m. Friday at Cecil Funeral Home in Whitesville. Burial with military honors will follow at St. Lawrence Cemetery in Philpot. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
The family would like to offer special thanks to the Owensboro VA, Margaret, Deanna, Susan and especially Terri, CareTenders and his nurse, Tina Fulkerson.
