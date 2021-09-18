Francis “Frank” Stallings, 58, of Owensboro, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021, at Select Specialty Hospital in Evansville.
A native of Daviess County, Frank was born Sept. 8, 1963, to the late Joseph Victor Stallings, Sr., and Emma Kathleen Stallings. Frank graduated from Owensboro High School class of 1981 and participated in ROTC. He was a member of the Sons of the American Legion in Rockport, Indiana.
Frank was a mechanic, a plumber, and a truck driver. But most of all, he loved spending time with his grandkids and family gatherings. When he had the time, Frank also enjoyed watching NASCAR.
In addition to his parents, Frank was also preceded in death by a granddaughter, Mercedes Stallings and a great grandson, Kingston Stallings; two brothers, Joseph Victor Stallings Jr and Mark Anthony Stallings; a sister, Frances Yvonne Stallings.
Those left to cherish his memory include his high school sweetheart and wife of 28 years, Debbie Harrison Stallings; three sons, Jason Wayne Stallings (Brittany), Matthew Paul Stallings, and Benjamin Scott Stallings; two daughters, Amanda Kay Brooks (Jeffrey) and April Marie Stallings; 18 grandchildren, one great grandchild and one great-great grandchild; five sisters, Debby Glenn (Bill), WaNell Lanham (George), Sandee Glenn, Bonnie Jones (Jimmy), and Rhonda Davis (Joe); brother, Sam Stallings (Ann); numerous nieces and nephews; his special dachshund, Fritz.
The funeral service will be 2 p.m. Tuesday with visitation from 10 a.m. until time of service at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial will be in Rosehill Cemetery.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to the family of Frank Stallings, c/o Glenn Funeral Home 900 Old Hartford Rd. Owensboro, KY 42303.
Memories and condolences for the family of Frank Stallings may be left at www.glenncares.com
