Francis Gerald Haynes, 80, of Owensboro, passed away Monday, Sept. 7, 2020, under the care of Hospice of Western Kentucky. He was born in Knottsville to the late Wiliam Zelmer and Henrietta Mattingly Haynes.
Mr. Haynes retired from Medley/Glenmore Distillery after many years of service. He was a member of St. Pius Tenth Catholic Church for nearly 50 years. Gerald enjoyed NASCAR, UK basketball and spending time with family.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his siblings, Tony, Gene, J.C., Bobby, Ray and Darrell Haynes.
Gerald is survived by his wife of 57 years, Betty Haynes; children Lisa Zoglmann (Charles) of Lewisport, Donna McBride (Greg) of Owensboro and Todd Haynes (Alicia) of Knottsville; grandchildren Justin King, Kelsey Roberts, Madeline McBride, Megan Maddox (Paul), Nick Zoglmann (Sara), Jake Zoglmann, Taylor Haynes, Michael Haynes, Kiersten Haynes and Amber Haynes; stepgrandchildren Justin McBride and Karah Zinski; eight great-grandchildren (plus two on the way); siblings Dorothy McCoy, Dolina Roby and Rose Ann Payne, all of Owensboro, and Loretta Bailey of Philpot; and many nieces and nephews.
The funeral Mass will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 10, at St. Pius Tenth Catholic Church. Visitation will also be at the church from 9 a.m. until time of Mass. Burial will be at St. Williams Cemetery.
The number of those attending the visitation or funeral service for Mr. Haynes shall be within current health and safety directives. Family and friends shall wear appropriate personal protective masks.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Pius Tenth Catholic Church Building Fund, 3418 E. Fourth St., Owensboro, KY 42303.
Memories and condolences for the family of Francis Gerald Haynes may be offered online at www.glenncares.com.
