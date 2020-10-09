BREMEN — Francis James “Jim” Yates, 54, of Bremen, passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020, at Owensboro Health Muhlenberg Community Hospital in Greenville. He was born on Sept. 16, 1966, in Louisville to the late Thomas Jasper “TJ” Yates and Noma Jean Boyd Yates.
Jim was a 1984 graduate of Meade County High School, where he was a proud member of the first Green Wave basketball team to go to the state tournament. He attended and played basketball for the Western Carolina University Catamounts and received his Bachelor of Science degree from Western Kentucky University. He attended Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church in Bremen and recently retired after 21 years of service from Green River Correctional Complex.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Hezzic and Sally Yates, Julia and James Kesterson; father Thomas Jasper Yates; uncles Frank Yates, Keith Kesterson; aunt Wanda Yates Kiper; and mother-in-law Clara Divine.
He is survived by his loving family; wife Kimberly Jo Divine; beloved daughter, Bailey Francis “Frannie” Yates; son Michael Grant Pride; mother Noma Jean Yates; brother Thomas Jasper Yates; aunt Deniel Kesterson; father-in-law Joe Robert Divine; brothers-in-law Chaun and Lori Divine and Eric and Julie Divine; nieces Carson Yates, Harley, Alana, Erika and Chloee Divine; nephews Cory and Josh Divine and Cy Yates; great-nieces McKenna and Atalie Divine; and great-nephew Wyatt Divine.
A graveside memorial will be 10 a.m. Tuesday at Mt. Pisgah Cemetery in Bremen.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Gideons International — cards and envelopes available through Tucker Funeral Home — or make donations to a cancer research or support charity in Jim’s Name. The family would also like to thank everyone for the prayers, love and support they have received during this difficult time.
Tucker Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences can be made at www.tuckerfuner
