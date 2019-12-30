Francis "Lambert" Howard, 89, was relocated Sunday, December 29. He got an offer he couldn't refuse. In the twinkling of an eye, he was there. Walking up to the Lord, in his new glorified body, shaking His hand and saying, "I'm mighty glad to see you."
Lambert was born Dec. 3, 1930, in Whitesville to William Estil and Inez Gertrude Ward. He served in the Navy on the USS Chauncey DD667 and in Guam before marrying Mary Lee Reynolds on Jan. 24, 1953. He was a member of Word and Spirit Ministry Center, retired from Green River Steel after 33 years and coached baseball for several years.
Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Bill, Sterling, Raymond and infant brother, Thomas and a sister, Joyce McCrystal Coomes.
Lambert was survived by his wife, Mary Lee of 67 years and six children, Lynn Pickett (Jim), Gaye Rogers (Bob), Brian, Neil (Drema), Dena Millay (Chris) and Cindy Payne (Perry); 13 grandchildren, Carrie, Keith, Nic, Jeremy, Jennifer, Jordawn, Kyle, Adam, Toria, Ryan, Dylan, Emily and Ashlyn; 18 great-grandchildren with two on the way; and siblings, Joseph M., Michael and Thomasine Millay Boarman.
The funeral service will be 2 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019, at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory where visitation will begin at Noon.
In lieu of flowers, please make your donation to Word and Spirit Ministry, P.O. Box 1566, Owensboro, KY 42302.
Memories and condolences for the family of Francis "Lambert" Howard may be shared at www.glenncares.com
