Francis X. “Frank” Russell, 77, of Owensboro, died peacefully on Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, with his family at his bedside, while under the care of Hospice of Western Kentucky. He was born Aug. 17, 1943, in Owensboro to the late Joseph Bertram and Lucy Alice Russell. Due to Parkinson’s Disease, Frank retired in 2004 from Alcoa Aluminum as electrical design department manager.
In addition to his parents, Frank was preceded in death by two brothers, Jerry Russell and Tom Russell. Frank is survived by Doreen Russell, his ever loving wife of nearly 57 years; two sons, Dwayne Russell, of Owensboro and Brent (Jenifer) Russell, of Prospect; his grandchildren, Cameron Russell, Lauren Russell, and Branson Russell, all of Owensboro, and Hayden Russell and Blake Russell, of Prospect; his sister, Mary Jane (Joe) Clark, of Owensboro; his brothers, Don (Norma) Russell, of Louisville, Jim (Janice) Russell, of Owensboro, and Joe (Barbara) Russell of Kodak, Tennessee.
The entire Russell family will be forever indebted to Frank’s caregivers, Stephanie Payne and Lynn Walker, for their many years of service.
The Funeral Mass for Francis Russell will be 11 a.m. Thursday, at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church with entombment following at Resurrection Cemetery Mausoleum. Visitation will be from 9 to 11 a.m. Thursday at Our Lady of Lourdes.
The number of those attending the visitation and funeral mass at the church shall be within current health and safety directives. Family and friends shall wear appropriate personal protective masks when attending and social distance themselves.
Frank’s family humbly requests that any condolences be in the form of donations to Our Lady of Lourdes Parish or the American Parkinson Disease Foundation, 135 Parkinson Avenue, Staten Island, N.Y. 10305. Envelopes will be available at the church.
Memories and condolences to the family can be shared at www.glenncares.com.
