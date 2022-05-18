Francoise Grant, 84, passed away May 12, 2022. She was born September 29, 1937, in France, to the late Robert and Germaine Bastien Ritter. Francoise was a data processor and was employed by McAtees and JC Rudd, and later went on to retire from EM Ford & Company. She was a member of St. Stephen Cathedral and the Cosmopolitan Club. She enjoyed spending time with family and friends, reading, spending time in her garden, traveling, cooking, and baking.
Along with her
parents, she is preceded in death by her sister, Pierrette Bacher, and her brothers, Michel and Bernard Ritter.
Left to cherish her memory are her children, James (Sandra) Hayden and Diane (Jeff) Pepper; her grandchildren, Matt Hayden, Melissa Dunn, and Andrèa Pepper; her great-grandchildren, J.D. Hayden and Maggie Dunn; and her sister, Sylvlane Ritter of France.
Services will be at noon Friday, May 20, 2022, at St. Stephen Cathedral. Burial will be at Resurrection Cemetery at a later date. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of the service Friday at the church.
In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to a charity of your choice.
Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory is both honored and privileged to be entrusted with the care of Mrs. Grant. Leave your messages of condolence to the family of Francoise Grant and sign her virtual guestbook at www.haleymcginnis.com.
Commented