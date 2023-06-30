CHRISNEY, INDIANA — Frank A. Durbin, 87, of Chrisney, Indiana, died Wednesday, June 28, 2023, with his family at his side. He served in the United States Army and held various jobs in the community before retiring from Lake Rudolph.
Survivors: sons, Frank (Lacey) Durbin, Jr., David (Sara) Durbin, and Dennis Durbin, and daughters, Christine (Roger) Bunch and Denna (Aaron) Hill.
Service: 10 a.m. Saturday, July 1, 2023, at Boultinghouse Funeral Home Youngblood Chapel, Chrisney, Indiana. Burial: St. Martin Catholic Cemetery, Centerville, Indiana. Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
