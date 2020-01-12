BEAVER DAM -- Frank A. Durham, 74, of Beaver Dam, passed away Friday, Jan. 10, 2020, at Beaver Dam Nursing and Rehab. He was born March 9, 1945, in Rockport, Kentucky, to the late Benjamin Durham and Ellen Geary. Frank was an avid woodworker and enjoyed Louisville basketball. Frank was a member of the Marines, where he served in Vietnam and received two Purple Hearts.
Along with his parents, he is preceded in death by two brothers, Steve Geary and Gerald Geary.
Frank is survived by his wife, Brenda Durham, of 53 years; his children, Tammy (Steve) Cox and Susan (Kevin) Gaddis; his grandchildren, Ella, Sophie, Gabby, Andrea, Raina, Robin and Steven; his brother Larry Geary; and sisters Brenda Sue Willis and Debbie Geary.
Services will be 11 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 14, at Miller-Schapmire Funeral Home. Burial to follow Echols Cemetery. Visitation will be from 3 to 8 p.m. Monday, Jan. 13, and on Tuesday, Jan. 14, from 9 a.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home.
Share your messages of condolence with the family of Frank A. Durham at www.millerschapmire.com.
