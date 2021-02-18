Frank Abrams Jr., 86, of Owensboro, passed away Friday, Feb. 12, 2021. Born Feb. 18, 1934, to the late Frank and Maudra Baize Abrams. He attended Owensboro Senior High School and graduated in 1952. He attended Murray State College and Kentucky Wesleyan College. He was employed by the Messenger-Inquirer as head of the photography department for five years. He served six months of active duty in the Army followed by 7 1/2 years in the Army Reserve.
Frank was president of Abrams Electric Supply Co. for 21 years and the Owensboro Camera Center for three years. He and Marilynn started Abrams Photography in 1981. It was a full-service studio that did portraits, commercial photographs and over 700 weddings before retiring in 2000.
Frank was a member of Wesleyan Heights United Methodist Church, a past president of the Daviess County Chapter of Ornithological Society and past member of The Friends of the Library Board. He was a certified Master Gardener and a past member of the Green Valley Beekeepers. He helped organize the Daviess County chapter of the Audubon Society and served as its first president. He was a charter member of the Health Park and volunteered at the nutrition site. Frank was a member and an honorary member of the Owensboro Photography Club. He was a past member of the Kentucky Professional Photography Association and served as treasurer, vice president, president-elect and chairman of the board and was awarded an honorary lifetime membership. Frank was a nationally certified photographer.
Survivors include his loving wife of 65 years, Marilynn Gregson Abrams; daughters Phelecia Seibert (Rick) and Pamela Abrams, both of Evansville; son David Abrams (Stephanie) of Owensboro; grandchildren Jessica Abrams, Chris Seibert, Logan Abrams, Aaron Seibert (Amber) and Brianna Lynn Abrams; great-grandchildren, Liam and Isaac Seibert; and brother Larry Gene Abrams (Linda).
The Abrams family would like to give thanks to Shalonda Shemwell for the compassionate care she gave to Frank.
A private service with limited attendance will be held. Burial will be at Rosehill Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Saturday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory.
Those attending the visitation and funeral service shall be within current health and safety directives. Family and friends shall wear appropriate personal protective masks and social distance. For visitation, please enter the doors near the flagpole on the Breckenridge Street side of the building.
Expression of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Meals on Wheels, Wesleyan Heights United Methodist Church or the Daviess County Audubon Society.
