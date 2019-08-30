Frank Alfred McDaniel, 73, died Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019, at Cypress Grove Rehabilitation Center in Newburgh, Indiana. He was born Nov. 18, 1945, in Whitesville to Chester and Mary McDaniel.
Frank is survived by his wife of 23 years, Dorothy H. McDaniel; three brothers, Paul McDaniel (Rita), George McDaniel and Joseph McDaniel; two sisters, Dorothy Jane and Martha; Dorothy's children, Michael Fishburn (Janice); granddaughter Sabrina; daughter Cynthia Fulkerson (Alan); and two grandsons, Jonathan Fulkerson and Jeremy Fulkerson (Lynnsie).
Frank served in the United States Army, Regulation Artillery from 1967 to 1973 as a sergeant stationed in Germany and also South Korea. After his honorable discharge, Frank moved back home where he was a licensed barber for many years. Frank was a member and also served as chaplain for the American Legion Post 9, VFW 696 and the Disabled American Veterans. He was a member of AMVETS 75, as well as a lifetime member of 40&8, serving as president. Upon meeting his wife, Dorothy, in 1996, they traveled often and you could see them on any given night on the dance floor at Goldie's. Frank and Dorothy were longtime members of Buck Creek Baptist Church.
Services are noon Saturday, Aug. 31, at Cecil Funeral Home Chapel in Whitesville with burial following at St. Mary of the Woods Cemetery. Visitation is from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at Cecil Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Buck Creek Baptist Church Building Fund, 3788 U.S. 431, Calhoun, KY 42327.
Online messages of condolence may be made at www.cecilfuneralhome.com.
