Frank Calhoun Taylor, formerly of Owensboro, passed away February 28, 2022, at his home in Lexington following a 3-year battle with cancer. He was 64.
Frank was born in Owensboro on December 9, 1957, a son of the late C. Waitman and Margaret Brannon Taylor. A 1975 graduate of Owensboro High School, Frank played on the high school tennis team from the seventh grade thru the twelfth grade. With his brother Waitman, they won the regional doubles championship. Frank was a graduate of the University of Kentucky where he was a member of the Alpha Gamma Rho fraternity. As a young entrepreneur, he and his friend Ray McCormick created the teen gathering place C.W. Skeeters Boogie Shack, named for their fathers. Frank had a wry sense of humor which fit well with his reputation as a storyteller. He was a member of First Baptist Church, where he served as a deacon and Sunday school teacher and, with his family, attended Southland Christian Church in Lexington. During his years in Lexington, he was a manager for Baker Iron and Metal.
As well as his parents, Frank was preceded in death by his brother Dr. Waitman Taylor.
Those who remain to honor the memory of Frank Taylor include his wife of almost 42 years, Charlene Williams Taylor; his children, Frank Taylor and his wife, Amy, Will Taylor, and Rachael Obenchain and her husband, Mark; his grandchildren, Brannon Taylor, Emma Taylor, and Hazel Obenchain; his brother and sister, Bill Taylor and his wife, Sandi, and Margaret Kramer and her husband, Dan; his sister-in-law, Becky Sights; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
The funeral service for Frank Taylor will be at 10 a.m. on Saturday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Private burial will be in the Taylor Family Cemetery in Hancock County. Visitation will be from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Friday and from 9 a.m. until the time of the service on Saturday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to First Baptist Church or Hospice and Palliative Care of Western Kentucky.
Memories and messages of condolence may be shared with the family of Frank Taylor at www.glenncares.com.
