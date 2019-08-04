Frank worked in production at Swedish Match North America and was a member of Immaculate Catholic Church. He enjoyed working in his yard with his flowers, reading his Bible outside in his chair and, most of all, he enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Barbara Crump; a sister, Nancy Pedley; and a brother-in-law, Marvin Pedley.
He is survived by two sons, Mark (Marilyn) Crump and Terry Crump, both of Owensboro; and two daughters, Debbie (Doug) Hodskins and Trish (Rob) Whitaker, both of Owensboro.
Services will be at 1 p.m. Tuesday at Immaculate Catholic Church with Father John Vaughan officiating. Burial will be held at Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Monday from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. and from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Tuesday at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory. Prayers will be held on Monday at 5 p.m. at the funeral home.
Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory is both honored and privileged to be entrusted with the care of Mr. Crump. Share your messages of condolence with the family of Frank Crump, Jr. at www.haleymcginnis.com.
Commented