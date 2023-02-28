ROCKPORT, INDIANA — Frank G. Kamuf III, 85, of Rockport, Indiana, passed away Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023, at Willowdale Village of Dale, Indiana. Frankie was born Nov. 7, 1937, in Owensboro to the late Frank G. Kamuf, II and Mary Florence (May) Kamuf. He had been a maintenance supervisor with Dart Polymers in Owensboro and owned and operated Kamuf Construction.
Frankie was a member of St. Bernard Catholic Church in Rockport, Indiana and also attended St. Joseph and Paul Catholic Church in Owensboro. He enjoyed being outdoors, farming, and hunting.
In addition to his parents, Frankie was preceded in death by Marsha Kamuf, and his siblings, Pat Jackson and Edward Kamuf.
He is survived by his children, Margaret Jarnigan of Weirton, West Virginia, Frank George (Jill) Kamuf, IV of Dale, Indiana, and Michael L. (Angela) Kamuf of Rockport, Indiana; his grandchildren, Melissa, Kathryn, Ashley, Christopher, and Chelsi; his 13 great-grandchildren; and his siblings, Charlotte Reynolds and Agnes Stallings.
The funeral service will be 10 a.m. Friday, Mar. 3, 2023, at St. Bernard Catholic Church in Rockport, Indiana, with Father Ron Kreilein officiating. Burial will follow in Oak Grove Cemetery in Patronville, Indiana. Visitation is from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday and 9 to 9:30 a.m. Friday, both at Boultinghouse Funeral Home in Rockport, Indiana.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Bernard Catholic Church or Oak Grove Cemetery.
Friends may send a condolence to the family at www.BoultinghouseFuneralHome.com.
