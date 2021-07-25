PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. — On Wednesday, July 21, 2021, Frank Hayden, loving husband and father of four children and five stepchildren passed away at the age of 79. Frank was born Feb. 1, 1942, in Detroit to J.S. and Regina (Keelin) Hayden.
He was a graduate of Owensboro Catholic High School in Owensboro. He worked 37 years at Sears, retiring in 1998, and moved to Panama City Beach, Florida, and became an avid golfer at Hombre Golf Course. Frank was an exalted ruler and a lifetime member of the Fraternal Order of the Elks and served three terms on the city council for the City of Noblesville, Indiana. Frank was commissioned a Kentucky Colonel by the governor of the State of Kentucky in 1985.
Frank was preceded in death by his father, J.S.; mother Regina; his wife of 37 years, Ginny; and stepdaughter Angie Passereni.
He is survived by his wife of 13 years, Judy Hayden; and his four children, Marvin Hayden (Kay), Lorie Hayden, Lynnette Hayden and Tony Hayden (Antoinette); stepsons Jim Passereni (Kathy), Brad Wall (Andrea) and Greg Wall (Myrna); stepdaughter Vicki Wall; 13 grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.
A memorial Mass and celebration of life will be held in Frankfort at a later date.
