Frank I. Carrico, 59, of Philpot, passed away Monday, Aug. 17, 2020, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. Born Jan. 29, 1961, in Daviess County to the late Charles Edwin and Mary Virginia Boarman Carrico, Frank was number 11 of 14 children. He graduated from Owensboro Catholic High School (class of 1979). He immediately began working for The Hon Company for 20 years, after which he went into business for himself as a general contractor restoring and remodeling homes, taking much pride in his work. Frank loved to hunt, fish and hold family get-togethers at the family farm, including the annual Halloween party where he was always the life of the party with his infectious smile. His pride and joy were his two grandchildren who called him Papaw. He also had the “gift of gab” and loved to tell stories and make people laugh. Frank was a generous, friendly, and hospitable person who welcomed all to events and family gatherings. He loved watching UK and attending games with his brothers.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Carrico also was preceded in death by four siblings, Samuel Carrico, Carol Roby, Lucy Goetz and Pat Carrico. Those left to honor and cherish his memory include his wife of 33 years, Michelle Snyder Carrico; son Bradley Carrico and wife Kelsey of Philpot; daughter Morgan Carrico of Owensboro; two grandchildren, Kamille and Kamryn Carrico; brothers and sisters Jeanette Smith (Eddie), David Carrico (Judy), Phil Carrico (Jan), Judy Bielefeld, Rick Carrico, Mark Carrico (Mary Alice), Karen Gilmore (Greg), Janice Walker (Bill) and Chris Carrico (Jamie); mother-in-law Jean Snyder; sister-in-law LaDonna Douglas (Mark); and numerous nieces and nephews.
A funeral Mass will be held at noon Saturday at St. Stephen Cathedral. Visitation will be Friday from 2 p.m. until 7 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Family and friends are asked to wear protective masks and social distance in accordance with the governor’s mandate. For the visitation, please enter the doors under the carport on the Triplett Street side of the building.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Mary Carrico Catholic School, 9546 Kentucky 144, Philpot, KY 42366.
Memories and condolences for the family of Frank Carrico may be left at www.glenncares.com.
