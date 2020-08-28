Frank “Jay” Murry Jr., 65, of Owensboro, passed on Aug. 26, 2020, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. He was born Aug. 31, 1954, in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, to the late Frank Sr. and Flora Weber Murry. Jay enjoyed building and flying model airplanes and loved cats. He will be remembered for being a dedicated and hard worker.
Jay is survived by his sisters, Lee (Rudy) Vallandingham of Owensboro, Kay (Jim) Skaggs of Owensboro and Faye Murry of Lexington; his nieces and nephews, Stephanie (Marshall) Campbell, Steven (Shelton) Murry, Gene Vallandingham, Robert (Amber) Skaggs and Thomas (Adrienne) Vallandingham; and several great-nieces and great-nephews.
A funeral service with limited visitation will be
held at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Visitation will from 11:30 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home. Burial will be in Owensboro Memorial Gardens.
All who attend the visitation and service for Mr. Murry shall be within current health and safety directives. Visitors shall wear personal protective masks and enter the building on the Breckenridge Street side of the building near the flagpole.
Memorial contributions may take the form of donations to the Owensboro Humane Society, 3101 West Second Street, Owensboro, KY 42301.
Memories and messages of condolence for the family of Jay Murry may be offered online at www.glenncares.com.
Commented