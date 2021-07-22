NEWBURGH, Ind. — Frank L. Chapman Sr., 68, of Newburgh, Indiana, passed away Monday, July 19, 2021, after a long, hard-fought battle with cancer. He was born July 21, 1952, in Chicago to the late Louis and Catherine Dumelle Chapman. Frank worked as a floor trader for the Chicago Mercantile Exchange and then as a grain merchandiser for Consolidated Grain and Barge. After his retirement, he was the founder and owner of Lakeview Commodities LLC. Frank served as a founder and commissioner of the Geneva Baseball Association and also served as the treasurer of the city of Geneva, Illinois, for some time. He was outgoing, loved to travel (especially to Key West), and was a lifelong Cubs fan.
Frank is survived by his sons, Frank Jr. (Dawn) Chapman and David Chapman; his significant other, Merritt Bates-Thomas; his grandchildren, Adaline and William Chapman; and his brothers, Thomas Chapman and James Chapman.
Services are private. Care by Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to Feeding America, 2504 Lynch Road, Evansville, IN 47711, the Anthony Rizzo Foundation, 6574 N. State Road 7 Box 201, Coconut Creek, FL 33073 or to the charity of your choice.
“Do a good deed for someone in need.”
Memories and messages of condolence for the family of Frank Chapman Sr. may be offered online at www.glenncares.com.
