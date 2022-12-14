SUWANEE, GEORGIA — Frank Lee Crowe, 82, of Suwanee, Georgia, passed away Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022, at Emory Johns Creek Hospital in Georgia. He was born January 31, 1940, in Whitesville to the late Ira Lee and Rose Crowe.
Frank was an Army Vietnam War veteran. Frank was stationed in the Philippines as an Army Morse Code Interceptor Operator. Frank earned his bachelor’s degree in 1969 from Kentucky Wesleyan College and enjoyed a long career in accounting. Frank married Yvonne Crowe in 1972 and became the stepfather of two children. Frank retired from Noramco, a Johnson and Johnson Company, in 2007. Frank loved Corvettes and started his collection with a 1955 red Corvette with the white scoop. Frank’s other hobbies included Kentucky Wildcats basketball, reading, traveling the world, telling jokes, and visiting with friends and family.
In addition to his parents, Frank was preceded in death by his brothers, Ira Lee Crowe III and David Crowe.
Survivors include his step-son, Richard M. Wibel (Rick); step-daughter, Dee Thomasson; two grandchildren, Michael and Brendan Thomasson; brother, Robert Crowe; sister, Joan Morton; nephews, Chris Crowe, James Lee Crowe, Matt Crowe, and Dean Morton; and niece, Elizabeth Freudenburg.
The graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, at Cates Cemetery in Whitesville.
Cecil Funeral Home in Whitesville is in charge of arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Tunnels To Towers Foundation. https://t2t.org/wp-content/uploads/2022/04/In-Memory-of-Online-Form_Interactive-Online-Form.pdf.
Online messages of condolence may be made at www.cecilfuneralhome.com.
