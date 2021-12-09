LEWISPORT — Frank Pryor, 87, of Lewisport, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. Eugene Franklin Pryor was born Dec. 11, 1933, in McLean County to the late James Conrad and Clarice Francis Hancock Pryor, was married to the former Dorothy Merle Wilson Oct. 27, 1956, and was better known as “Frank” to both his family and friends. Frank retired from Commonwealth Aluminum in Lewisport, was a member of the Holiness Faith and a U.S. Army Veteran. He enjoyed spending time outdoors and attending his grandchildren’s events.
In addition to his parents, Frank was preceded in death by four brothers, James Pryor, Harold Pryor, Carol H. Pryor and Hugh Pryor; and by three sisters, Sarah Pryor Galloway, Ida Clara Pryor and Alice Pryor Lytle.
Survivors include his wife of 65 years, Dorothy Merle Pryor; a daughter, Janet Bryant (Donald) of Hawesville; two grandchildren, Lacey Bryant (Aaron Hagman) of Nashville and Logan Bryant (Taylor) of Hawesville; and a great-grandson, Jordan Royce Bryant.
Services will be 1 p.m. Friday at Muster Funeral Homes, Calhoun Chapel with Dr. Richard Sams officiating. Burial will be in the Calhoun Cemetery in McLean County. Friends may visit with Frank’s family from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday at the funeral home. Frank’s services will be streamed live at 1 p.m. Friday on www.muster
The Frank Pryor family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to Calhoun Cemetery Beautification Fund, c/o John Howard, 400 Guy Settle Loop, Calhoun, KY 42327.
Share your memories and photos of Frank at muster
Commented