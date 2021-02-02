Frank R. Cox Jr., 102, of Owensboro, passed away on Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021, while under the care of Hospice of Western Kentucky. He was born Feb. 19, 1918, in Hopkins County to the late Frank R. and Cordelia Townsend Cox. Frank was the son-in-law of the late Roy and Stella Newton. He was a Soil Scientist with the U.S.D.A. Soil Conservation Service. He was the party leader of several soil surveys pf counties in Western Kentucky that were published by U.S.D.A.-S.C.S. Frank was an amateur genealogist. He was a member of Settle Memorial United Methodist Church, the Owensboro Lions Club where he was secretary for many years, Lion of the Year in 1993-1994, and a Melvin Jones Fellow. He also was past president of the Kentucky Association of Soil Classifiers, Honorary member of the Future Farmers of America and Honorary State Farmer. Other things include a lifetime member of the Soil and Water Conservation Society, Organization of Professional Employees of the Department of Agriculture, and National Association of Federal Employees.
Frank was also preceded in death by his wife, Lucile Newton Cox in 1999; his twin brother who died at birth; a brother, Marion E. Cox; and a sister, Evelyn Paul.
At the time of his retirement on Dec. 31, 1988, he had 43 years of Federal service and was the oldest fulltime S.C.S. employee in Kentucky. Frank was a veteran of World War II having served in the Army Air Force, discharged with the rank of Captain, and was involved in Army Chemical Warfare.
Surviving is a cousin, Creda Heffelfinger, of Owensboro; a number of nieces and nephews; and his caregivers, Diane Dearing and Beth Smith.
There will be a graveside service for Mr. Cox at 3 p.m. Wednesday, February 3, at the Shady Grove General Baptist Church Cemetery in Poole, with full military honors. Visitation will be from 1 to 2 p.m. Wednesday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory.
The number of those attending the visitation or graveside service shall be within current health and safety directives. Family and friends shall wear appropriate personal protective masks and enter the doors under the canopy on the Triplett Street side of the building.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Frank and Lucile Cox Endowed Scholarship Fund, c/o Kentucky Wesleyan College, 3000 Frederica Street, Owensboro, KY 42301 or to the Heartford House, c/o Hospice of Western Kentucky, 3419 Wathens Crossing, Owensboro, KY 42301. Memories and condolences to the family can be shared at www.glenncares.com.
