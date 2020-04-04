HARTFORD — Frankie C. Burden, 63, of Hartford, died Thursday, April 2, 2020, at Ohio County Hospital.
He was born in McHenry to the late Benny and Oval Mae Moore Burden. He was a truck driver for Klemm Tank Lines and was very proud to be a truck driver.
Survivors include his wife, Lisa Miller Burden; two sons, Frankie C. (Summer Rice) Burden Jr. and Benjamin (Tiffany) Burden; and nine grandchildren, Chandler, Caden, Cameron, Camille, Naomi, Josie, Abby, Cara and Nikoli.
In compliance with health and public safety directives, private funeral services will be held at Bevil Bros. Funeral Home in Beaver Dam with burial in Render Memorial Cemetery in McHenry.
