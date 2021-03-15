CENTRAL CITY — Frankie James Reed, 40, of Central City died March 12, 2021, at 8:57 p.m. at his residence. He was a member of Cleaton Baptist Church, and a machine operator for the Plastic Factory in Greenville.
Survivors include his wife, Tracy Roberts; son, Kage Reed; daughter, Hailey Reed; sisters, Kathy (David) Rainwaters, Sandra (Kevin) Willoughby, Sharon Tinkle, Melissa (David) Roberts, and Lisa Pride; brothers, Jason (Pam) Griffin, Mike Griffin, Billy (Beth) Griffin, and Timmy (Jessica) Griffin; stepchildren, Chelsea Simpson, and Maverick Simpson.
Service: 11 a.m. Tuesday, March 16, 2021, at Tucker Funeral Home in Central City. Burial: Old Bethel Cemetery. Visitation: 5 p.m. Monday, March 15, 2021, at the funeral home.
