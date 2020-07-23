Frankie Layne Ward, 59, of Owensboro, passed away Sunday, July 19, 2020, at his home. He was born April 11, 1961, in Daviess County to the late Franklin Leroy and Beverly Ann Westerfield Ward. He worked as a full-time mechanic. He loved working on cars, watching Nascar, and spending time with his grandkids and family. Frankie would always be there for somebody if they called and needed help. He was really well-known by the community and tried to live his life to the fullest. He was a great dad, grandfather, and great-grandfather.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Brent Anthony Collins; and grandchildren, Krystal Kay Ward and Kaliegh Lynn Eades.
He is survived by his children, Franklin Dennis Ward, Tamatha Lois Ward (Jerry Anderson), and Sara Renee Collins (Bryant Clary); companion, Donna Kay Collins; seven grandchildren, Mykailia Ann Ward, Ashlee Kay Ward, Xander Christian Ward, Michael Tyler Ward, Brooklyn Alexis Ward, Bryson Ray Kirk Vickers, and Blake Ray Layne Collins; one great-grandchild, Kahrim Morton; and the Wilhite Family.
Memorial service will be at 3 p.m. on Thursday at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory. Visitation is from 1 to 3 p.m. on Thursday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to the Frankie Ward Memorial Fund, c/o James H. Davis Funeral Home, 3009 Frederica Street, Owensboro, KY 42301.
Messages of condolence may be made at www.davis
Commented