HARTFORD — Franklin “Frank” “Frankie” Burton, 47, of Hartford, passed away Monday, Sept. 27, 2021, at Deaconess Midtown Hospital in Evansville, Indiana. He was born June 9, 1974, in Hartford to Daryl Burton and Sharon Cleveland Howard. Frank was employed by Century Aluminum and attended Panther Creek Baptist Church. He loved farming, spending time with his family and friends and tinkering with his antique tractor.
Frank was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Frank and Dolores Cleveland and Dale and Lillian Howard; and paternal grandparents, Esker and Christine Burton and Everett and Mavie Maden.
He leaves behind to cherish his memory, his loving wife of 19 years, Tammy Burton of Hartford; son Austin Burton of Hartford; daughter Abbie Burton of Hartford; father Daryl (Judella) Burton of Beaver Dam; mother Sharon Cleveland (Roger) Howard of Utica; stepbrother Roger (Shannon) Howard Jr. of Utica; mother-in-law Shirley Arnold of Hartford, brother-in-law Tim (Charity) Arnold of Hartford; sister-in-law Cecilia (Jeff) Smith of Hartford; nieces and nephews Jacob, Hannah and Faith Arnold and Harrison, Garrett and Trevor Howard; uncle Galen (Mary Ann) Cleveland of Hartford; aunt Bendetta Wells of Littleton, Colorado; and cousins Mike Cleveland, Jason (Beth) Cleveland, Bobby Wells and Chris Wells.
Services will be 1 p.m. Thursday at William L. Danks Funeral Home in Beaver Dam with Bro. Eddie Duke officiating. Burial will follow in Carson Cemetery in Hartford. Friends may visit with Frank’s family from 3 to 7 p.m. Wednesday and from 9 a.m. until the time of the service Thursday at the funeral home.
