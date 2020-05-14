HARDINSBURG — Franklin C. “Dusty” Pile, 87, of Hudson, died Monday, May 11, 2020, at his residence. He was a member of Fairview United Methodist Church, a veteran of the U.S. Army having served during the Korean War and a farmer.
He is survived by his wife, Sue Pile; son Jerry Alan Pile; and brother Gary Joe Pile.
Private graveside services with military honors will be held under the direction of Trent-Dowell Funeral Home.
Expressions of sympathy are suggested to the Crusade for Children.
Commented