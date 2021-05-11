Franklin D. Arnold, 80, of Owensboro, passed away May 9, 2021, in transitional care at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. Frank was born March 24, 1941, in Nashville, Tennessee, and was a 1960 graduate of Cohn High School. He went onto earn his bachelor’s degree in Industrial Engineering from Tennessee Tech University. Frank retired from Century Aluminum as their Chief Process Industrial Engineer. He was a long-time member of the American Metal Urological Society. Frank loved birds and was an outdoorsman. He was meticulous with his yard and always wanted it to be immaculate.
Frank was preceded in death by his parents, Benjamin Franklin and Aveline Totty Arnold; son, Gregory F. Arnold; brothers, Eugene F Arnold and Willie Ray Arnold and a sister, Mildred Wilkison
He is survived by his wife, Jo Ann Arnold; children, Timothy D. (Deborah) Arnold, Dennis L. Arnold, Christie A. Arnold; stepchildren, Terry W. Shelton and Anthony G. (Dessie) Shelton; a granddaughter he and Jo Ann raised, Lisa Marie Shelton, twenty-one years old; 13 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; brother, Larry T. (Linda) Arnold; special nieces who were like his sisters, Barbara Jean Harmon and Deborah Huggins and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins.
A service with limited attendance will take place at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Visitation for Mr. Arnold will be 11 a.m. until 1:30 p.m., Wednesday, at the funeral home.
The number of those attending the visitation or service for Mr. Arnold shall be within current health and safety directives. Family and friends shall wear appropriate personal protective masks and enter the doors near the flagpole on the Breckenridge Street side of the building.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to the Southside Church of Christ.
Memories and condolences may be offered to the family at www.glenncares.com.
