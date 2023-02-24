Franklin Daniel Collins, 26, of Whitesville, passed away Monday, Feb. 20, 2023. He was born Apr. 1, 1996, in Daviess County to Franklin Bryan Collins and Angela Boarman Collins. Franklin worked as a cook at Chili’s restaurant. He liked to play pool, golf, and video games, and he loved to cook.
He was preceded in death by his paternal grandfather, Franklin D. Collins, and his maternal grandfather, James Lou Boarman.
He is survived by his parents, Bryan and Angela Collins; sisters, Lauren Martin (Jerry) and Leah Winklepleck (Tyler); paternal grandmother, Peggy Collins; maternal grandmother, Martine Boarman; nephews, Jayden and Ryker Martin; niece, Willow Winklepleck; a special friend, Kaleb Isbill; and many aunts, uncles, and cousins.
The funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, Feb. 27, 2023, at St. Mary of the Woods Catholic Church. Burial will follow in St. Mary of the Woods Catholic Church Cemetery. Visitation is from 1 to 6 p.m., with prayers at 5:30 p.m., Sunday at Cecil Funeral Home, Whitesville.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to the Franklin Collins Memorial Fund, c/o Cecil Funeral Home, P.O. Box 6, Whitesville, KY 42378.
Online messages of condolence may be made at www.cecilfuneralhome.com.
Commented