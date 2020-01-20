Franklin “Jerry” Dockery, 66, of Owensboro, passed away Jan. 20, 2020, at home. He was born in Bakersfield, California on Feb. 14, 1953. Jerry was a graduate of Gadsden State College and Brescia University and had worked at Alcoa. He and his wife were previous owners of Snooky’s Daycare and Heritage Park Preschool and currently are owners of Bowlodrome. Jerry was a member of Macedonia Baptist Church.
Jerry was preceded in death by his parents, and his aunt and uncle, James and Josephine Poteat.
He is survived by his wife, Susan Dockery; son Jared Dockery (Abigail); daughter Autumn Head (Kyler); mother-in-law Betty Scrivner; and his yorkie, Grace.
Services will be noon Thursday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory where visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday and after 10 a.m. Thursday. Burial will be in Macedonia Baptist Church Cemetery.
Memories and condolences for the family of Jerry Dockery may be shared at www.glenncares.com.
