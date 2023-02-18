Franklin Oswald “Ozzie” Maglinger, 88, of Owensboro, passed away Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023, at the Heartford House. He was born Apr. 2, 1934, in Daviess County to the late James Frederick and Bertha Long Maglinger. Ozzie worked as an Owensboro fireman for 36 years and retired with the rank of chief. He was well-known and loved throughout the community and will be greatly missed.
In addition to his parents, Ozzie was preceded in death by his daughter, Cheri Tranjan; 10 brothers and sisters, Odelia Maglinger, Hazel Miller, Homer Maglinger, J. W. Maglinger, Woodrow Maglinger, Calvin Maglinger, Hoover Maglinger, and Bill Maglinger, and two sisters who died as infants, Lucille and Dorothy Maglinger; and a son-in-law, Michael Joseph Leone.
Ozzie is survived by his loving wife of 70 years, Shirley Blanchard Maglinger; a daughter, Terri Leone Ware (Terry) of Lexington; a son, Wes Maglinger (Michelle Ballard) of Evansville, Indiana; a son-in-law, Farid Tranjan of Concord, North Carolina; three grandchildren, Mike Tranjan, Michael Leone, and Annie Maggie Leone, all of Charlotte, North Carolina; a brother, Fred Maglinger; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023, at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory, with a celebration of life from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home. Food and refreshments will be provided.
The family would like to extend special thanks to caregiver Judy Vincent for taking care of Ozzie for the past one and a half years.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to the Heartford House, the American Heart Association, or the Owensboro Fire Department.
Memories and condolences to the family can be shared at www.glenncares.com.
