Franklin Scott Boling, 53, of Whitesville, passed away on Saturday, May 30, 2020, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. He was born on July 29, 1966, in Daviess County. He was an Army veteran and of the Baptist Faith. Scott loved being at work and being around people at the Whitesville Shell. He never met a stranger and was always a goofball. He enjoyed UK basketball, WWE, camping, and eating all types of food, but most of all he loved spending time with his family and especially his pride and joy, his grandkids.
He is preceded in death by his father, George Franklin Boling; two granddaughters, Becca and Emma Carter.
He is survived by his wife of 24 years, the love of his life, Rebecca Boling; his children; Brittany Cecil (Derek), Aaron Hatfield, Sharon Moseley (Cody), Lyndsey Boling, Jacob Boling, Dustin Boling, Dalton Boling, Joey Boling; mother, Mary Chaffin Shreve (David), step mother, Donna Boling; brothers; Brent Boling, Matt Brumley, Chris Brumley; sister, Jennifer Pierson (Roger), and 11 grandchildren.
Funeral services will be private. Visitation will be from 2 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, June 2, 2020, at Cecil Funeral Home. The number of those attending the visitation shall be within current health and safety directives. Please enter the front door of the funeral home.
