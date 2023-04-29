Franklyn D. “Frankie” Westerfield, 81, passed away Thursday, April 27, 2023, at Chautauqua Health and Rehabilitation. He was born April 26, 1942, in Daviess County to the late Clinton Franklin Westerfield and Bonnie Marie Gidcumb Westerfield. He was a member of First Baptist Church.
After graduating from Owensboro High School, he entered the family printing business alongside his dad. His love of antiques, coins, stamps, and collectibles enticed him to follow his dreams. Frankie spent 20 years as co-owner and manager of Consumer Mall until his retirement. He loved a good laugh, joke, conversation, and home-cooked food.
Aside from his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Gloria Jean Westerfield Clark.
Survivors include his wife of 62 years, Sharon Kaye Bellew Westerfield; children, Terry W. (Dana) Westerfield and Kenneth D. (Kelly) Westerfield; grandchildren, who called him “Papaw Louie”, Terrence “TJ” Westerfield, Jason (Tara) Westerfield, Gloria (Brandon) Whitehead, Kasey (Nathen) Bivins, Sonya (Dylan) Westerfield, Kody (Destone’) Westerfield, and Clinton Westerfield; great-grandchildren, Bailey (Alexis) Crowe, RaeLynne Westerfield, Emma Westerfield, Kadee Westerfield, Aspen Whitehead, Anistyn Whitehead, Austyn Whitehead, Briggs Whitehead, Triton Askins, and Harley Bivins; and one niece, Lori M. Barrett.
The funeral service will be noon Tuesday, May 2, 2023, at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory. Burial to follow in Rosehill-Elmwood Cemetery. Visitation is from 3 to 7 p.m. Monday and 9 a.m. until the time of the service Tuesday at the funeral home.
The funeral service will be noon Tuesday, May 2, 2023, at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory. Burial to follow in Rosehill-Elmwood Cemetery. Visitation is from 3 to 7 p.m. Monday and 9 a.m. until the time of the service Tuesday at the funeral home.
