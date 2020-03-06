Fred Barlow, 82, of Owensboro, passed away Wednesday, March 4, 2020, at his home. He was born Oct. 6, 1937, in California, to the late Rufus and Edna Barlow. Fred retired from Best Way as a truck driver and was a U.S. Army veteran. He enjoyed drag racing, guns, watching his great-grandson play baseball and family barbecues.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Sheila Barlow; and great-grandson Remington.
He is survived by his grandsons, Hunter Gentry (Candis) and Chaz Gentry; stepchildren Jamie Gentry, Joni May and Jody Shelton; grandchildren Jessie Simpson, Jade Cain and Marie Poe; great-grandchildren Connor, Lennox, Sylvie, Keaton, Gracie and Kolten; and sister Patty Barlow.
A memorial service will be 1 p.m. Saturday in the chapel at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to the Fred Barlow Memorial Fund, c/o James H. Davis Funeral Home, Owensboro, KY 42301.
Messages of condolence may be made at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
